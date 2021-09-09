Clemson vs South Carolina State Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson vs South Carolina State prediction and game preview.

Clemson vs South Carolina State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Network: ACC Network

Clemson (0-1) vs South Carolina State (0-1) Game Preview

Why South Carolina State Will Win

The Bulldogs can run the ball.

They might have had a few issues in the fun 42-41 loss to Alabama A&M – to be nice about it; more in a moment – but they ran for big chunks with a do-it-all day from QB Corey Fields.

Of course Clemson is going to do whatever it wants, but as long as South Carolina State doesn’t turn the ball over, it should be able to generate a few good drives with a couple of shots at scoring.

Why Clemson Will Win

If you want to see DJ Uiagalelei take target practice, here you go.

Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass threw for 426 yards and four scores against the Bulldog secondary. Clemson will hit big play after big play early on just to get everything moving.

More than that, this is the game to get the ground game working. The offensive line struggled to generate enough of a push throughout last season, and it didn’t do a thing against Georgia in the 10-3 loss. The team will use this to get the live work before ACC play kicks in.

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be over about five minutes in, and then it’s about how much Clemson wants to see what the 2s and 3s can do.

The South Carolina State defense will have one drive that threatens a few points, but it’ll stall. Clemson will open up the attack to see what everyone can do.

Clemson vs South Carolina State Prediction, Line

Clemson 54, South Carolina State 0

Must See Rating: 1

