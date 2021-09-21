Clemson vs NC State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Clemson vs NC State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Clemson (2-1), NC State (1-2)

Clemson vs NC State Game Preview

Why Clemson Will Win

So is it officially time to freak out?

The offense couldn’t work in the 14-8 win over Georgia Tech, the passing game has been a problem, and hanging 49 on South Carolina State a few weeks ago now seems like more of an aberration.

But the defense has been outstanding.

It stuffed Georgia, held on against Georgia Tech when the O wasn’t getting the job done, and is doing a great job of getting off the field.

NC State’s overall stats are great, but the O worked against USF and Furman, but stalled on the ground in the loss to Mississippi State. The ground attack isn’t going to work this week, either, but …

Why NC State Will Win

The Clemson defense might be deep and outstanding, but it lost DT Tyler Davis to a torn bicep. He was just getting back into a groove after missing the opener, and now he’s out for several weeks.

NC State just needs to find a way to come up with a few scores – its defense is good enough to keep the middling Tiger attack under wraps. Pack QB Devin Leary has been good, the offensive line has given him time to work, and the defense takes care of the rest.

Yes, there was a long delay, and yes, it was a strange game overall, but things aren’t going well when you can’t get to 300 yards and need a fourth quarter touchdown to get by Georgia Tech. Clemson really is struggling.

What’s Going To Happen

NC State has the defense, the experience on offense, and the coaching staff to pull this off if Clemson really is down and doesn’t have a few kinks to work out …

Offensively. The Clemson defense is just fine.

The Tigers O will continue to be lousy, but the D will come up with stop after stop to keep the game alive. NC State’s offense will stall on third downs, DJ Uiagalelei will hit on one big second half throw, and the upset bid will come up just short.

Clemson vs NC State Prediction, Line

Clemson 23, NC State 16

Line: Clemson -10, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

