Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, September 26

Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 26

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Cincinnati (1-1), Pittsburgh (1-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

How healthy is Ben Roethlisberger?

The answer to that is always negative, and then he plays. It’s the same this week – he’s a go with a pectoral injury – but he’s certainly not 100%.

The Bengals have to get Joe Burrow going again after throwing for just 179 yards with a slew of mistakes in the loss to Chicago. On the plus side, Cincinnati turned it over four times – with three picks from Burrow – and only lost by three. However, things aren’t about to get easier against the Pittsburgh D.

The defense was able to hold down the Chicago offense – allowing just 206 yards – and Pittsburgh still can’t get its running game to rock even with Najee Harris looking great so far.

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

Roethlisberger is fine.

He spread the ball around well in the weird loss to Las Vegas – coming off the weird win over Buffalo – and he just needs to keep things moving.

The Steelers aren’t going to run 40 times for over 150 yards or anything, but they can control the tempo by just hitting the midrange throws.

As long as the secondary tightens up after getting bombed on by the Raiders, the defense will rock with the Bengal running game bottled up. However …

– Week 4 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Will the Pittsburgh pass rush be there? The injuries and inconsistencies were a problem last week – TJ Watt is out – and Burrow should be able to push enough deep passes to make up for a whole slew of stalled drives.

The Steelers aren’t going to run wild – and Ja’Marr Chase will come up with a home run to keep the Bengals in the game – but they’ll get enough from Harris to go along with an efficient day from Roethlisberger to push through to a tough win.

– Week 3 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 24, Cincinnati 20

Line: Pittsburgh -3, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: 30th anniversary of Nevermind

1: The Applebee’s shake song

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings