Cincinnati vs Miami University Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati vs Miami University prediction and game preview.

Cincinnati vs Miami University Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Network: ESPN+

Cincinnati (0-0) vs Miami University (0-0) Game Preview

Why Miami University Will Win

Miami has a decent passing game that should at least keep pressing the Cincinnati secondary.

The receiving corps can get deep, there are plenty of options to move the work around, and the veteran quarterbacks are in place – the RedHawks split the duties last year between Brett Gabbert and AJ Mayer – who aren’t going to be fazed by the moment.

If the offense can be just okay and capitalize on its chances, the defense should be able to keep the team in the game. Ten starters return, there’s good depth to work with, and the linebackers should be able to keep UC QB Desmond Ridder from doing much on the move.

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Ridder and the offense will be fine. The O will pound, the passing game will be efficient, and the goal will be to not screw things up so the defense can win the game.

Basically, Cincinnati will have Miami’s style for this, but it’ll do it a whole lot better.

The RedHawks might be great defensively, but UC gets enough talent back for new defensive coordinator Mike Tressel to turn loose. There might be a slew of key replacements to make, but the Bearcats will attack from the start against a MU offensive line that won’t hold up.

What’s Going To Happen

2005. That’s the list time Miami University was able to pull off a win in the rivalry, losing 14 straight in the series since then.

The RedHawks always bring the effort, and the games over the last decade-plus have been close more often than not, but this Cincinnati team is different.

Forget the lofty ranking for a moment – Cincinnati still has a whole lot of work to do on both sides of the ball and might not be razor-sharp, but it’ll be physical.

The RedHawks just won’t be able to score enough. Cincinnati will need a little while to pull away for good, but there won’t be a whole lot of drama in the second half.

Cincinnati vs Miami University Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 37, Miami University 10

Cincinnati -23, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

