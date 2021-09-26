Chicago vs Cleveland prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, September 26

Chicago vs Cleveland How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 26

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Chicago (1-1), Cleveland (1-1)

Chicago vs Cleveland Game Preview

Why Chicago Will Win

There’s the Chicago defense that’s supposed to be so solid.

After a shockingly lifeless game in the opener against the Rams, the D showed up large against Cincinnati with constant pressure and four takeaways. It’s still early, but even against the Rams the run defense has been strong.

It’s not exactly Stop The Run, Stop Cleveland, but it’s not far off considering Baker Mayfield comes in a bit banged up.

But that’s not why you called.

There’s a new energy and excitement with Justin Fields taking over the starting quarterback gig. There will be issues and mistakes, but by all indications, the team appears to be ready to make a statement with the future starting now.

Why Cleveland Will Win

Justin Fields is starting.

Andy Dalton might not be anything special at this point, but he’s a decent, competent NFL starting quarterback who can win a game if everything else is working. Fields is an X factor – for good and bad – in his starting debut.

Run the ball, stop the run, keep Fields in the pocket and make him as uncomfortable as possible with the great pass rushers coming from the outside – the Browns can do that.

Cleveland doesn’t have to be sensational. As long as it’s conservative and mistake-free, it should be okay.

What’s Going To Happen

Fields will be great for stretches, but he’ll also make just enough mistakes and turnovers to let the Browns pull this off.

He’ll have a chance, though, to pull this off late.

Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney haven’t cranked it up yet with the sack production, but they’ll be great – the pressures have been there – and the Cleveland running game will take care of the rest.

Chicago vs Cleveland Prediction, Line

Cleveland 24, Chicago 20

Line: Cleveland -7.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

