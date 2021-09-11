Charlotte vs Lamar Prediction, Game Preview

Charlotte vs Gardner Webb prediction and game preview.

Charlotte vs Gardner Webb Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Network: ESPN3

Charlotte (1-0) vs Gardner Webb (0-1) Game Preview

Why Gardner Webb Will Win

The Runnin’ Bulldogs hung tough with Georgia Southern.

They had a hard time through three quarters, and then came back in the fourth to make it respectable in a 30-25 loss.

Bailey Fisher threw for 315 yards and three scores, and now he and the passing game have to get hot early against a Charlotte team that shocked Duke 31-28, but gave up a whole lot of yards.

Duke royally screwed up and gave away the game, but it ran through the 49er D for over 350 yards and QB Gunnar Holmberg was accurate. Gardner Webb has to do all of that – at least in bulk yards in some way – and without the two turnovers all while doing a better job of controlling the clock.

The pass rush and active defensive front should be good enough to bother the Charlotte backfield, but …

Why Charlotte Will Win

Nah, the Gardner Webb downfield passing game isn’t there.

Fisher might have thrown well against Georgia Southern, but there were a whole slew of midrange passes and just a few big bombs that won’t be there without pressing too much.

Charlotte’s offense should be able to run better than it did against the Blue Devils, and veteran QB Chris Reynolds will build off his massive performance and keep the efficient passing attack going. Gardner Webb wasn’t exactly tested by the Georgia Southern run based offense.

What’s Going To Happen

Charlotte won’t let the momentum of the big win slow down.

Gardner Webb had turnover issues in the FCS spring session, and it’ll offset the positives with three giveaways. Charlotte won’t be perfect, but it’ll be balanced on the way to a drama-free win thanks to another good day from Reynolds.

Charlotte vs Gardner Webb Prediction, Line

Charlotte 45, Gardner Webb 17

Line: Charlotte -23, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

