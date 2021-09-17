Charlotte vs Georgia State Prediction, Game Preview

Charlotte vs Georgia State prediction and game preview.

Charlotte vs Georgia State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: ESPN+

Charlotte (2-0) vs Georgia State (0-2) Game Preview

Why Charlotte Will Win

The 49ers have been terrific so far at controlling the clock and keeping the chains moving thanks to a big start from the offensive line.

The running game is averaging 230 yards per game, the easy third down conversions are there, and the team is keeping the ball for close to 36 minutes a game. Running well against Gardner-Webb was no big deal, but it managed to get by a tough day from the run defense to come through in the clutch to beat Duke.

So far Georgia State’s defense has been miserable on third downs, it’s only controlling the clock for 24 minutes per game, and it’s not getting enough from the O to keep up.

Why Georgia State Will Win

The stats are a little bit unfair.

You can’t start the season against Army and North Carolina and expect to be great in the time of possession battle and do much against the run.

The problems have been with the offensive side that hasn’t been able to control anything. Charlotte’s defense is fine, but this is the game to get the ground attack going and expect to finally start producing through the air.

The 49ers couldn’t stop anything on the ground against Duke and had issues against Gardner-Webb. The Panthers should finally start moving the chains a bit at home with all of its options on the ground.

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Charlotte success travel to Atlanta?

Again, Georgia State hasn’t had a true look so far considering the opponents, but this is the real test to see just how good it can be.

The problem is the pass rush that isn’t there. The Panthers won’t do enough to get to 49er QB Chris Reynolds, Charlotte will keep the tempo at its level by controlling the clock, and the O line will take over as the game goes on.

Charlotte vs Georgia State Prediction, Line

Charlotte 34, Georgia State 30

Line: Georgia State -5, o/u: 63

