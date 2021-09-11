Central Michigan vs Robert Morris Prediction, Game Preview

Central Michigan vs Robert Morris prediction and game preview.

Central Michigan (1-0) vs Robert Morris (0-0) Game Preview

Why Robert Morris Will Win

The Colonels get to finally play football again.

Decent in 2019, they struggled through the three games of the FCS spring session – Covid issues never let the team get any momentum – and the 2021 season opener against Dayton was canceled with more issues.

The hope has to be for a slew of Central Michigan sloppy mistakes to turn into short fields and easy points – the Chippewas were -2 in turnover margin in the 34-24 loss to Missouri with ten penalties.

Why Central Michigan Will Win

The Chippewa offense will do whatever it wants.

It’s a veteran team that’s been building to this season, and it showed with a good effort and fight on the road against Mizzou. Former Washington QB Jacob Sirmon threw for close to 300 yards, the running game ripped off 174, and the team made it a four quarter fight.

As long as the penalties stop, and if the offense can stay balanced, this will be over fast. The Robert Morris defensive front won’t get to Sirmon often enough.

What’s Going To Happen

Central Michigan will get to name its score. The offense will explode in the first quarter, Robert Morris won’t move the chains enough in the first half, and it’ll be a good win before heading off to LSU.

Central Michigan vs Robert Morris Prediction, Line

Central Michigan 42, Robert Morris 17

Line: Central Michigan -38, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

