Cal vs Sacramento State Prediction, Game Preview

Cal vs Sacramento State prediction and game preview.

Cal vs Sacramento State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA

Network: Pac-12 Network

Cal (1-1) vs Sacramento State (1-1) Game Preview

Why Sacramento State Will Win

The Hornets have a few nice parts.

QB Asher O’Hara is a do-it-all quarterback from Middle Tennessee who threw three picks in the loss to Northern Iowa last week, but threw for 338 yards and ran for a team-high 55 yards. He’s just enough of a ball with just enough experience to give the Bears a little bit of an issue.

The team does a nice job at controlling the clock, the defense has been solid so far – the secondary is okay, and there’s a shot to catch Cal napping coming off the trip to TCU and a date at Washington coming up.

Why Cal Will Win

Sacramento State doesn’t have the lines.

The offensive front won’t be able to keep the Bear defensive front out of the backfield – O’Hara’s mobility will have something to do with that – and the team isn’t tight enough with the ball to be flawless.

The Hornets have to be at least a +3 in turnover margin to make this competitive, but they’ve turned the ball over six times in the first two games and won’t hold up. On the other side, for all of the issue Cal has had getting things moving, the O line has given everyone time to work.

And the Bears don’t turn the ball over.

What’s Going To Happen

This isn’t an awful Sacramento State team – it’ll be a factor in FCS play – but it’s not going to do enough offensively to take advantages of the opportunities.

Cal’s offense showed up against TCU, but the running game hasn’t rocked yet. It will this week as the offensive line takes over early. It won’t be a brutal blowout, but the Bears will get some work in before moving on to Washington.

Cal vs Sacramento State Prediction, Line

Cal 37, Sacramento State 10

Line: Cal -27, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 1.5

