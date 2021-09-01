Cal vs Nevada Prediction, Game Preview

Cal vs Nevada prediction and game preview.

Cal vs Nevada Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: California Memorial Coliseum, Berkeley, CA

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Cal (0-0) vs Nevada (0-0) Game Preview

Why Nevada Will Win

Get ready for one of the most fun offenses in college football behind a rising star on the NFL scouting circuit.

The Wolf Pack averaged 441 yards and 31 points per game last year, and now everyone returns for QB Carson Strong to work with. The Mountain West Player of the Year has a fantastic receiving corps to work with, the line will once again be great in pass protection, and the team should provide enough of a push to make Cal press.

Unlike past Nevada defenses, last year’s version wasn’t all that awful. Like the offensive side, almost everyone is back, the secondary should be a plus, and there’s just enough talent to hold serve so the offense can do its thing.

– Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Why Cal Will Win

Carson Strong is fantastic, but Chase Garbers is every bit as good, at least when he can stay healthy. When he’s in one piece, he’s a difference-maker for the team, making few mistakes and with the experience to work within a gameplan that should slow down the Nevada attack.

It’s the other side of the ball that will be the star.

The Cal D has been good over the years, but it’s about to be at a whole other level with a brilliant coaching staff working with 11 of the top 12 tacklers from last year. Best of all for this game, the secondary is good enough to hold its own against what’s coming from the Wolf Pack attack.

– Week 1 NFL Expert Picks

What’s Going To Happen

Can Cal control the clock and the tempo and the style of play enough to keep down Strong and what might be the best team in the Mountain West?

Yeah, but barely.

Garbers will connect on third down play after third down play, and the defense will overcome a few Nevada home runs to hold on for dear life late.

Nationally, the close win will get blown off, but it’ll be a very, very good win for Cal after not having a lick of luck in the shortened 2020.

– Week 1 Schedule, Predictions For Every Game

Cal vs Nevada Prediction, Line

Cal 34, Nevada 26

Cal -3, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5:

Must See Rating: 4

5: The Many Saints of Newark

1: Space Jam: A New Legacy

– CFN Preseason Rankings, Schedules, Projected Records For All 130 Teams