BYU vs Utah State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, October 1

BYU vs Utah State How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 1

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Maverick Stadium, Logan, UT

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: BYU (4-0), Utah State (3-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

BYU vs Utah State Game Preview

Why BYU Will Win

So how is BYU doing this? How is it 4-0 with three wins over Pac-12 teams and a probably-better-than-it-seems victory over USF?

This isn’t the pounding running team of 2020, but it’s fine on the ground. There isn’t the passing game like it had when Zach Wilson was running it, but it’s efficient.

The offense isn’t turning the ball over enough to matter, and the defense is taking it away helped by a whole lot of pressure into the backfield.

The team isn’t screwing up – there aren’t a slew of penalties, the special teams are fine, and again, there aren’t a lot of giveaways.

How did Utah State lose to Boise State? 13 penalties, three turnovers, and a whole lot of pressure allowed by the Bronco defensive front.

– Week 5 College Football Expert Picks

Why Utah State Will Win

Utah State might have screwed up a bit too much – and it only scored three points – but the offensive punch was there.

The Aggies remained almost perfectly balanced – they’re a 200-yard rushing/200-yard passing machine – with the 443 yards put up against the Broncos just fine. They just couldn’t translate the effort into points.

For all the great things BYU does, it’ll give up rushing yards, it’s not great at controlling the clock – Utah State goes fast and gets off the field in a hurry – and it can be run on a bit.

Utah averaged close to eight yards per carry against the Cougars, and Arizona State averaged five. Utah State has the firepower

– Week 5 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

The Cougars have been solid so far, but when it’s on, Utah State has been sensational. After a dud of a loss at home against Boise State, can the Aggie offense get its groove back?

Yes, and it won’t be enough.

Utah State will come out roaring with a few big early scoring drives, but the Cougars will hang around with a few key scores up until the early fourth. The BYU O line will take over, the offense will control the final ten minutes, and it’ll come down to one late defensive stop to get out with a tough win.

– Week 4 CFN NFL Expert Picks

BYU vs Utah State Prediction, Line

BYU 27, Utah State 24

Line: BYU -9, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: ‘The Low End Theory’ 30th anniversary

1: Not knowing how David Letterman rolls

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings