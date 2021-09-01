Buffalo vs Wagner Prediction, Game Preview

Buffalo vs Wagner prediction and game preview.

Buffalo (0-0) vs Wagner (0-0) Game Preview

Why Wagner Will Win

The pass rush is going to be dangerous.

The Wagner offense might have had a problem scoring in the two-game spring session, but the defensive front was able to get behind the line with five sacks and 19 tackles for loss.

Hybrid pass rusher Titus Leo is a big-time playmaker – he led the team with 15 tackles with two sacks and four tackles for loss with two forced fumbles. Buffalo has a slew of strong parts, but the offensive front needs an overhaul with most of the starters missing. This is the game to get the parts in place, but Leo might have other ideas.

Why Buffalo Will Win

You can’t win if you don’t score, son.

New Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist is a big-time defensive talent, and he’s got the guys to put together one of the best defenses in the MAC.

The secondary is going to be fantastic and the linebacking corps will be terrific. That’s a problem for a Wagner offense that managed a grand total of seven points in the two games this spring – and the lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter in a 27-7 loss to Bryant.

The passing game is questionable coming into this, the running game is a problem, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Seahawk run defense isn’t anything special.

It might be able to get into the backfield, but it can be powered on. There won’t be a whole lot of messing around here for Buffalo. Hand it off to Kevin Marks, rely on the defense, give Linguist his first win as the new head man.

Buffalo vs Wagner Prediction, Line

Buffalo 45, Wagner 3

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1

