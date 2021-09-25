Buffalo vs Old Dominion prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Buffalo vs Old Dominion How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: SB Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Buffalo (1-2), Old Dominion (1-2)

Buffalo vs Old Dominion Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

The Buffalo offense keeps things moving.

Old Dominion’s defense hasn’t been all that bad so far – considering it had to deal with Wake Forest and Liberty – but it hasn’t been able to get off the field. The third down stops aren’t there, and that’s where UB should be able to shine behind an O line that’s fantastic at keeping everyone clean.

Even with games against Nebraska and Coastal Carolina to deal with, the Bulls have yet to allow a sack and the ground game hasn’t been bad.

Old Dominion is struggling with its passing efficiency – the downfield plays aren’t there – but …

Why Old Dominion Will Win

Again, at least statistically, the ODU defense hasn’t been all that bad.

UB might not allow sacks, but the Monarchs should be able to bring a little bit of pressure and should hurry things along – the Bulls aren’t getting big things happening down the field.

For all of the good things Buffalo has done so far, it’s not taking the ball away. Old Dominion doesn’t have giveaway problems – it has to be +2 to get pull this off at home.

What’s Going To Happen

Old Dominion hasn’t played anyone its own size yet. The win over Hampton wasn’t a problem, but Buffalo will be a good test to see just how far the program has to go.

Buffalo will grind it out with the rushing attack and try to play around throwing against the ODU secondary that’s playing well. It won’t be a thing of beauty, but the MAC side will take it.

Buffalo vs Old Dominion Prediction, Line

Buffalo 31, Old Dominion 17

Line: Buffalo -13, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

