Bowling Green vs Murray State Prediction, Game Preview

Bowling Green vs Murray State prediction and game preview.

Bowling Green vs Murray State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Doyt L Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH

Network: ESPN3

Bowling Green (0-2) vs Murray State (1-1) Game Preview

Why Murray State Will Win

The Bowling Green offense still isn’t good enough.

It’s been a rough run for the last few years, and it all carried over to 2021. It’s the worst team in college football so far on third downs, it’s got the second-worst rushing attack, and even when there are chances – like there were in the 22-19 loss to South Alabama last week – the O isn’t coming through.

Murray State got rolled by Cincinnati, but it’s a decent team with a good pass rush and a defense that’s going to be just fine when it’s not going against one of the top ten teams in the country.

Why Bowling Green Will Win

The passing game finally showed up.

It might have been a loss to South Alabama, but Matt McDonald was able to throw for over 300 yards as the attack started to look the part.

There’s been a decent pass rush so far, there were plenty of plays behind the line last week, and there should be enough production on the lines to hold up if the Racer ground game starts working. However …

What’s Going To Happen

The Racers were able to battle with the Bearcats, holding down their ground game and staying in the game until the second half.

The running game will work. It’s going to push through a Falcon D that will be fine for most of the game, but will give up a few big gashes. On the other side, the Murray State defense will come up with three takeaways and won’t allow a thing on the ground.

Bowling Green vs Murray State Prediction, Line

Murray State 26, Bowling Green 23

Line: Murray State -2.5, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 2

