Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 4

By CollegeFootballNews.com | September 27, 2021 12:44 am CT

2021 College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff: Week 4

Bowl Projections: Week 4

All Times Eastern

Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: WKU vs Kent State

Cure Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN2, 6:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: Florida Atlantic vs Louisiana

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 11:00 am

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: Memphis vs Marshall

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 12:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: MEAC vs. SWAC

Bowl Projection: North Carolina Central vs. Alabama A&M

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Charlotte vs Nevada

– CFN Week 4 Rankings of All 130 Teams

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 3:30 pm

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. BYU

Bowl Projection: UAB vs. BYU

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Toledo vs South Alabama

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 7:30 pm

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. USC

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Louisiana Tech vs. Coastal Carolina

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 20

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Bowl Tie-Ins: Sun Belt vs. AAC or MAC

Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs Eastern Michigan

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Boise State

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. UTSA

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Wednesday, December 22

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 or C-USA or Pac-12 or Army

Bowl Projection: Baylor vs. Army

Union Home Mortgage Bowl

Thursday, December 23

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Pac-12 or SEC

Bowl Projection: Miami vs. Stanford



EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Friday, December 24

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Liberty* vs. Utah State

*No AAC team projected available

Camellia Bowl

Saturday, December 25

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt (or C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Western Michigan vs. Appalachian State

