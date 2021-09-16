Boston College vs Temple Prediction, Game Preview

Boston College vs Temple prediction and game preview.

Boston College vs Temple Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Network: ESPNU

Boston College (2-0) vs Temple (1-1) Game Preview

Why Boston College Will Win

Temple has had a hard time getting going.

Yeah, it rolled by Akron, but who doesn’t? It couldn’t stop turning it over against Rutgers and the defense had problems against a Zip team that should’ve been hammered on right away.

Boston College hasn’t played a who’s who of powerhouses – beating Colgate and UMass – but it’s using the layups to sharpen it all up. The offense is great on third downs, the defense is even better when it comes to getting off the field, and the offensive line has been outstanding.

Throw in a few issues on special teams, and Temple doesn’t have everything together to handle the Eagles if they continue to play like they did over the first two weeks.

But there’s a huge problem.

Why Temple Will Win

BC QB Phil Jurkovec is likely out for the year after suffering a wrist injury in the win over UMass.

The silver lining is the timing for the team. Dennis Grosel gets a relatively easy game to use before dealing with Missouri, Clemson and NC State over the next three dates, but Jurkovec was the star who made the O go.

The running game finally showed up in the win over UMass, but this isn’t a team that’s going to pound away all that much unless it has to. Grosel can run, but Temple would rather have him throwing than Jurkovec.

For the Owls, Justin Lynch is coming off a sharp 19-of-23 day against Akron, the running game worked great, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Boston College isn’t Akron.

Grosel will be fine. He threw well when he had to step in for Jurkovec, and the offense is starting to use enough other parts to distribute the wealth.

The BC offense will be a bit more balanced than before, the pass rush will start to crank up a bit for a defense that hasn’t had to turn it loose, and the Eagles will be more focused considering the big change under center.

Boston College vs Temple Prediction, Line

Boston College 40, Temple 17

Line: Boston College -15.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

