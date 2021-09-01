Boston College vs Colgate Prediction, Game Preview

Boston College vs Colgate prediction and game preview.

Boston College vs Colgate Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

Network: ACC Network

Boston College (0-0) vs Colgate (0-0) Game Preview

Why Colgate Will Win

Colgate struggled in its two games this spring – losing to Lafayette and Holy Cross – but there’s enough in place to be a whole lot better.

The defense wasn’t bad at getting behind the line in the two games, most of the top tacklers are back – the linebacking corps should be a plus – and the hope has to be that Boston College can’t do much on the ground.

It was partly by design last year, but the Eagles turned into more of a passing team under Jeff Hafley. The rushing attack only ran 361 times and wasn’t effective when it tried, but …

Why Boston College Will Win

The Colgate offense was a disaster in the short spring session.

You scored as many points in the first halves of the two games as the Raiders did. There’s little to no passing game for BC to worry about, and the ground attack only averaged 2.6 yards per carry.

There might be changes in several spots, but the O isn’t going to crank up the production against a Boston College defense that’s returning eight starters and should be a rock on the line – at least in this.

What’s Going To Happen

Boston College will get up 21-0 fast with the passing game rocking right out of the gate. Everything will be on cruise control from there as the Eagles try to test out the ground attack.

The defense might need a few games to get the right parts in the right spots, but that’s what this game is for, along with the date against UMass to follow. It’ll look great against the Raider O in a light scrimmage of a win.

Boston College vs Colgate Prediction, Line

Boston College 52, Colgate 6

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1

