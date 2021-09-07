Boise State vs UTEP Prediction, Game Preview

Boise State vs UTEP prediction and game preview.

Boise State vs UTEP Broadcast

Date: Friday, September 10

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: Albertson’s Stadium, Logan, UT

Network: FS1

Boise State (0-1) vs UTEP (2-0) Game Preview

Why UTEP Will Win

What are the Miners doing right?

It helped to play New Mexico State and Bethune-Cookman, but winning isn’t a normal thing around El Paso. The running game has been terrific so far – two backs hit 100 yards in the win over the Wildcats last week – and Gavin Hardison has tuned up with a decent passing day.

Again, the opponents had a lot to do with it, but the run defense hasn’t been bad, there’s a little bit of a pass rush to rely on, and …

Why Boise State Will Win

There’s no way Boise State struggles on the ground for a second week in a row.

The defense had a rough day against UCF in the 36-31 loss, but the team managed to stay in the game with a strong midrange passing game and enough of a pass rush to matter. But being able to keep QB Hank Bachmeier relatively clean was one of the bigger factors.

However, the Broncos only ran for 20 yards and only had one good run. There’s a lot to work on – the time of possession battle was skewed against UCF and there were massive issues on third downs – and this is the game to do it.

What’s Going To Happen

Think of it this way. Boise State was awful in so many ways in the first game in the Andy Avalos era, and it was still a battle throughout.

UTEP isn’t the same pushover it normally is, but it’s about to run into a buzzsaw. Boise State has to gear it up for Oklahoma State coming up next, and it’s going to take it all out on the Miners.

Boise State vs UTEP Prediction, Line

Boise State 48, UTEP 13

Line: Boise State -26, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

