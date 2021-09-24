Boise State vs Utah State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Boise State vs Utah State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Maverick Stadium, Logan, UT

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Boise State (1-2), Utah State (3-0)

Boise State vs Utah State Game Preview

Why Boise State Will Win

There are worse losses than a road shootout against UCF and a late home defeat to a Big 12 program as good as Oklahoma State.

This is better than a 1-2 team – even if you are what your record says it is.

The Boise State passing game still works, the defense hasn’t been totally horrible considering it had to deal with the UCF offensive powerhouse, and the takeaways have been coming – at least they did in the blowout win over UTEP.

This is where the program takes a deep breath, focuses on the Mountain West campaign, and clamps down. It’s been a rough start under new head man Andy Avalos, but the pieces are all there to go on a run. However …

Why Utah State Will Win

The Aggies have been fantastic so far under new head man Blake Andersen.

His offense and some of his guys – like QB Logan Bonner – came in from Arkansas State and rolled at will in three excellent wins. The O was almost perfectly balanced at Washington State, beating North Dakota by 24 was strong – really, it was – and to open up the the conference season with 628 yards in a 49-45 win at Air Force was massive.

The defense couldn’t do a thing to stop the North Dakota passing game or the Air Force ground attack, but the O made up for it. Can Boise State prove it can actually win a shootout when the defense isn’t really working?

It’s going to have to find out.

What’s Going To Happen

Get ready for fireworks.

Both teams will trade big shot for big shot, and this is when the Boise State running game finally starts to make a few things happen.

Neither team does much when it comes to the time of possession battle. Neither one will go on long, grinding marches, but Utah State will do just a little bit more on third downs in the fourth quarter.

Again, though, this is when Boise State starts to play the part. It won’t be easy, and it’ll have to hang on for dear life, but it’ll be a key win to get this season going.

Boise State vs Utah State Prediction, Line

Boise State 37, Utah State 34

Line: Boise State -9, o/u: 70

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

