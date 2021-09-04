Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

By CollegeFootballNews.com | September 4, 2021 12:23 am CT

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 1 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 0-1, ATS: 1-0, Point Total: 1-0

Thursday, September 2

6:30, Big Ten Network

Line: Rutgers -13.5, o/u: 49

8:00, FOX

Line: Ohio State -14, o/u: 64.5

Friday, September 3

9:00, ESPN

Line: Northwestern -3, o/u: 45

Saturday, September 4

12:00, Big Ten Network

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

12:00, FOX

Line: Wisconsin -4.5, o/u: 51.5

12:00, ESPN

Line: Michigan -17.5, o/u: 67.5

3:30, Big Ten Network

Line: Iowa -3.5, o/u: 46.5

3:30, ESPN

Line: West Virginia -3, o/u: 55

7:00, FS1

Line: Purdue -7, o/u: 65

7:30, Big Ten Network

Line: Illinois -6, o/u: 52.5

