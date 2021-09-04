Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 1 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 0-1, ATS: 1-0, Point Total: 1-0
Thursday, September 2
Temple at Rutgers
6:30, Big Ten Network
Line: Rutgers -13.5, o/u: 49
Ohio State at Minnesota
8:00, FOX
Line: Ohio State -14, o/u: 64.5
Friday, September 3
Michigan State at Northwestern
9:00, ESPN
Line: Northwestern -3, o/u: 45
Saturday, September 4
Fordham at Nebraska
12:00, Big Ten Network
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Penn State at Wisconsin
12:00, FOX
Line: Wisconsin -4.5, o/u: 51.5
Western Michigan at Michigan
12:00, ESPN
Line: Michigan -17.5, o/u: 67.5
Indiana at Iowa
3:30, Big Ten Network
Line: Iowa -3.5, o/u: 46.5
West Virginia at Maryland
3:30, ESPN
Line: West Virginia -3, o/u: 55
Oregon State at Purdue
7:00, FS1
Line: Purdue -7, o/u: 65
UTSA at Illinois
7:30, Big Ten Network
Line: Illinois -6, o/u: 52.5