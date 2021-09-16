Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

By September 16, 2021 1:39 am

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 3 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Results So Far
SU: 17-3, ATS: 11-9, Point Total: 13-7-1

Saturday, September 18

Nebraska at Oklahoma

12:00, FOX
Prediction: Oklahoma 45, Nebraska 23
Line: Oklahoma -22.5, o/u: 62

Virginia Tech at West Virginia

12:00, FS1
Prediction: Virginia Tech 23, West Virginia 20
Line: West Virginia -3, o/u: 50.5

Nevada at Kansas State

2:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Prediction: Kansas State 27, Nevada 17
Line: Nevada -2, o/u: 50.5

Baylor at Kansas

3:30, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Prediction: Baylor 48, Kansas 24
Line: Baylor -17.5, o/u: 49.5

Rice at Texas

8:00, Longhorn Network
Prediction: Texas 41, Rice 10
Line: Texas -25.5, o/u: 52.5

Oklahoma State at Boise State

9:00, FS1
Prediction: Boise State 31, Oklahoma State 26
Line: Boise State -4, o/u: 57.5

Iowa State at UNLV

10:30, CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Iowa State 41, UNLV 13
Line: Iowa State -31.5, o/u: 52

FIU at Texas Tech

7:00, ESPN+
Prediction: Texas Tech 38, FIU 16
Line: Texas Tech -20, o/u: 54

