Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

By CollegeFootballNews.com | September 16, 2021 1:39 am CT

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 3 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction



Results So Far

SU: 17-3, ATS: 11-9, Point Total: 13-7-1

Saturday, September 18

12:00, FOX

Prediction: Oklahoma 45, Nebraska 23

Line: Oklahoma -22.5, o/u: 62

12:00, FS1

Prediction: Virginia Tech 23, West Virginia 20

Line: West Virginia -3, o/u: 50.5

2:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Prediction: Kansas State 27, Nevada 17

Line: Nevada -2, o/u: 50.5

3:30, Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Prediction: Baylor 48, Kansas 24

Line: Baylor -17.5, o/u: 49.5

8:00, Longhorn Network

Prediction: Texas 41, Rice 10

Line: Texas -25.5, o/u: 52.5

9:00, FS1

Prediction: Boise State 31, Oklahoma State 26

Line: Boise State -4, o/u: 57.5

10:30, CBS Sports Network

Prediction: Iowa State 41, UNLV 13

Line: Iowa State -31.5, o/u: 52

7:00, ESPN+

Prediction: Texas Tech 38, FIU 16

Line: Texas Tech -20, o/u: 54

