Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

By September 9, 2021 1:14 am

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 2 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 8-2, ATS: 5-5, Point Total: 8-2

Saturday, September 11

Tulsa at Oklahoma State

12:00, FS1
Line: Oklahoma State -13, o/u: 51

Iowa at Iowa State

3:30, ABC
Line: Iowa -4.5, o/u: 45

Cal at TCU

3:30, ESPNU
Line: TCU -11, o/u: 48

LIU at West Virginia

5:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Southern Illinois at Kansas State

7:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech

7:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Texas at Arkansas

7:00, ESPN
Line: Texas -6.5, o/u: 56

Texas Southern at Baylor

7:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Western Carolina at Oklahoma

7:00, SoonerSports.com
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

