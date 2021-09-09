Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

By CollegeFootballNews.com | September 9, 2021 1:14 am CT

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 2 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 8-2, ATS: 5-5, Point Total: 8-2

Saturday, September 11

12:00, FS1

Line: Oklahoma State -13, o/u: 51

3:30, ABC

Line: Iowa -4.5, o/u: 45

3:30, ESPNU

Line: TCU -11, o/u: 48

5:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

7:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

7:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

7:00, ESPN

Line: Texas -6.5, o/u: 56

7:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

7:00, SoonerSports.com

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

