Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 2 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 8-2, ATS: 5-5, Point Total: 8-2
Saturday, September 11
Tulsa at Oklahoma State
12:00, FS1
Line: Oklahoma State -13, o/u: 51
Iowa at Iowa State
3:30, ABC
Line: Iowa -4.5, o/u: 45
Cal at TCU
3:30, ESPNU
Line: TCU -11, o/u: 48
LIU at West Virginia
5:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Southern Illinois at Kansas State
7:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech
7:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Texas at Arkansas
7:00, ESPN
Line: Texas -6.5, o/u: 56
Texas Southern at Baylor
7:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Western Carolina at Oklahoma
7:00, SoonerSports.com
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING