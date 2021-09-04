Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 1 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total: 0-0
Friday, September 3
South Dakota at Kansas
8:00, Big-12/ESPN+
Line: South Dakota State -3, o/u: 56
Saturday, September 4
Oklahoma at Tulane
12:00, ABC
Line: Oklahoma -26.5, o/u: 69.5
Stanford vs Kansas State
12:00, FS1
Line: Kansas State -2.5, o/u: 53
Northern Iowa at Iowa State
3:30, Big 12/ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
West Virginia at Maryland
3:30, ESPN
Line: West Virginia -3, o/u: 55
Louisiana at Texas
4:30, FOX
Line: Texas -8.5, o/u: 58
Baylor at Texas State
7:00, ESPN+
Line: Baylor -13.5, o/u: 55
Missouri State at Oklahoma State
7:00, Big 12/ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Texas Tech vs Houston
7:00, ESPN
Line: Texas Tech -1.5, o/u: 65.5
Duquesne at TCU
8:00, Big 12/ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line