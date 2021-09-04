Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

Big 12

Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

By September 4, 2021 12:15 am

By |

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 1 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Results So Far
SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total: 0-0

Friday, September 3

South Dakota at Kansas

8:00, Big-12/ESPN+
Line: South Dakota State -3, o/u: 56

Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Saturday, September 4

Oklahoma at Tulane

12:00, ABC
Line: Oklahoma -26.5, o/u: 69.5

Stanford vs Kansas State

12:00, FS1
Line: Kansas State -2.5, o/u: 53

Northern Iowa at Iowa State

3:30, Big 12/ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

West Virginia at Maryland

3:30, ESPN
Line: West Virginia -3, o/u: 55

Louisiana at Texas

4:30, FOX
Line: Texas -8.5, o/u: 58

Baylor at Texas State

7:00, ESPN+
Line: Baylor -13.5, o/u: 55

Missouri State at Oklahoma State

7:00, Big 12/ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Texas Tech vs Houston

7:00, ESPN
Line: Texas Tech -1.5, o/u: 65.5

Duquesne at TCU

8:00, Big 12/ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

CFN 1-130 Rankings | Bowl Projections

, , , , , , , , , , , Baylor, Big 12, Big 12, CFN, College Football Schedules, Fearless Predictions, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, News, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Teams Conferences, Texas, Texas Tech, Week 1, West Virginia

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home