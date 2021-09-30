Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Results So Far
SU: 27-7, ATS: 20-14, Point Total: 17-10-1
Saturday, October 2
Texas at TCU
12:00, ABC
Line: Texas -5, o/u: 65
Oklahoma at Kansas State
3:30, FOX
Line: Oklahoma -10.5, o/u: 52.5
– Week 5 CFN College Football Expert Picks
Texas Tech at West Virginia
3:30, ESPN2
Line: West Virginia -7, o/u: 56
Baylor at Oklahoma State
7:00, ESPN2
Line: Oklahoma State -3.5, o/u: 47.5
Kansas at Iowa State
7:00, FS1
Line: Iowa State -34.5, o/u: 57
– Fearless Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings