Baylor vs Oklahoma State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Baylor vs Oklahoma State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Baylor (4-0), Oklahoma State (4-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Baylor vs Oklahoma State Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

There’s the Baylor win we were all waiting for in the Dave Aranda era.

2020 was supposed to be a total rebuild, and beating Texas State, Texas Southern, and Kansas was no big deal to start 2021.

Baylor 31, Iowa State 29, and now the program is 4-0 with a chance to make an even bigger splash.

The offense might not have rolled against the Cyclones, but the D held firm and the O made the most o every opportunity.

Forget the overall stats – again, look at Baylor’s first three games – but the passing game really is efficient enough to at least keep the chains moving. However …

– Week 5 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Talk about forgetting the numbers and just watching the team, Oklahoma State hasn’t played the same type of game twice.

It couldn’t throw against Boise State, but the running game was great. The passing attack was terrific against Kansas State, but running was hard, and there wasn’t much of anything happening against Tulsa.

There hasn’t been a whole lot of pretty about this, but the Cowboys are able to move the ball with a good offensive line, a nice downfield passing game in key spots, and enough of a run defense to get by.

Every game has been a bit of a fight – including the opener against SE Missouri State – but if QB Spencer Sanders is on, Oklahoma State has the offensive pop that Baylor won’t bring to Stillwater.

– Week 5 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Oklahoma State is going to keep on doing what it does.

It’s not going to pull away to ever get comfortable, but Baylor’s defense will have a little bit to do with that. The Bears, though, won’t be able to keep up after the Cowboys come up with a few good second half scoring drives.

It’ll still take a full four quarters to get it done, but Oklahoma State will get to 5-0 for the first time since 2015.

– Week 4 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Baylor vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 28, Baylor 24

Line: Oklahoma State -3.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

5: ‘The Low End Theory’ 30th anniversary

1: Not knowing how David Letterman rolls

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings