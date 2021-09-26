Baltimore vs Detroit prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, September 26
Baltimore vs Detroit How To Watch
Date: Sunday, September 26
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
How To Watch: CBS
Record: Baltimore (1-1), Detroit (0-2)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Baltimore vs Detroit Game Preview
Why Baltimore Will Win
The Lions will try to run, but the defense isn’t there to hold up if and when the Ravens get a few early scores. Then come the passes, Jared Goff gets into a groove, and …
It’s probably too late. The key for the Ravens to get off to a good start and then let the ground game do the rest. Detroit couldn’t handle Aaron Jones in the loss to the Packers, and San Francisco was able to run well.
Combine that with the issues handling the downfield passing game – the Lions are allowing over nine yards per pass – and the Baltimore offense should eat.
However …
– Week 4 College Football Expert Picks
Why Detroit Will Win
How healthy is Lamar Jackson?
He’ll likely be fine, but he’s been sidelined this week sick. He doesn’t have to be 100% to pull this off, but if he’s not his normal self, it might just take one bad drive to blink in a possible shootout.
The Lions might not have much of a defense, but it’s not totally awful allowing rushing yards – at least they weren’t last week – and Goff is doing a nice job of keeping the pressure on. He’s certainly not Patrick Mahomes, but he should push the 300-yard mark against a secondary that allowed 343 last Monday night.
– Week 4 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews
What’s Going To Happen
The Ravens aren’t going to take too many chances.
They’ve had a wild first two games with the thriller against Las Vegas followed up by the fabulous shootout with the Chiefs. However, there are a few covid issues, Lamar hasn’t been feeling great, and it might be tough to get up to the emotional level need for this.
Both quarterbacks will be great, but it’ll be the Baltimore balance and the ground game that push ahead after a good first half.
Baltimore vs Detroit Prediction, Line
Baltimore 30, Detroit 20
Line: Baltimore -7.5, o/u: 51
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 2.5
5: 30th anniversary of Nevermind
1: The Applebee’s shake song
– Fearless Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings