Baltimore Ravens vs Las Vegas Raiders prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Baltimore Ravens vs Las Vegas Raiders Broadcast

Date: Monday, September 13

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Network: ESPN/ABC

Baltimore (0-0) vs Las Vegas (0-0) Game Preview

Why Baltimore Will Win

The Baltimore defensive front is about to have a day.

Las Vegas has tried to build itself into a tough, hard-nosed team under Jon Gruden, but with the flash of the downfield passing game that makes the Raiders the Raiders. However, the offensive line is building itself up back up to try getting more physical for a ground game that died for a long stretch over the second half of the season.

Baltimore not only led the NFL in rushing, but it was one of the best teams in the NFL against the run. It’s going to make Derek Carr win this.

Why Las Vegas Will Win

Where are the running backs?

It’ll be by committee with Mark Ingram gone and JK Dobbins out for the season, and like Las Vegas the offensive front has a few question marks with some young blockers being folded into the mix.

The Ravens will try to generate more downfield passes – they won’t be last in the NFL in passing again – but there’s going to be a change on the fly. That’s about to put all the pressure on …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Is he back among the elite of the elite fantasy quarterbacks? This will still be a running team, but with JK Dobbins out, Jackson will have to step up even more as a passer – but you want him on the move. On the big stage of Monday night in Vegas, he should be the showstopper.

What’s Going To Happen

Which side can do a better job of imposing its will?

Even with the running back question marks this will still be a fantastic Baltimore team on the ground, and Jackson will be just decent enough to balance things out.

The Raven offensive line will do a better job than the Vegas front five.

Baltimore Ravens vs Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, Line

Baltimore 30, Las Vegas 20

Baltimore -4.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

