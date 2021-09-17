Ball State vs Wyoming Prediction, Game Preview

Ball State vs Wyoming prediction and game preview.

Ball State vs Wyoming Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY

Network: Stadium

Ball State (1-1) vs Wyoming (2-0) Game Preview

Why Ball State Will Win

The defending MAC champs ran into a wall in a 44-13 loss at Penn State, but the talent and experience are there to handle the conference season – and a road game like this.

The Cardinal offensive line has been fine over the first two games in pass protection, and now the attack gets a Cowboy defense that’s having problems stopping teams on third downs because it’s not slowing down the run.

Wyoming doesn’t like to play a high-flying style, and Ball State should be fine with that. Grind it a bit, rely on veteran QB Drew Plitt to make the key plays happen to keep the chains moving, repeat.

With that said …

Why Wyoming Will Win

Wyoming would be more than happy to keep this game in the teens, but it’s coming off a wile 50-43 win over Northern Illinois. The defense had a rough time, but the O kept up with a big passing day from Sean Chambers, close to 200 rushing yards as a team, and with enough pop early to be able to hold on late.

The Cowboys have been fantastic on third downs – they have to keep Ball State off the field – and turnovers haven’t been a problem so far. The three takeaways against the Huskies helped.

And yes, the defense is far better than it looked and played in DeKalb. It’s not going to give up close to 500 yards this week.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s an interesting measuring stick game for both teams.

Can the Wyoming defense really get it back after melting down late last week? Can Ball State get the offense going after struggling against Penn State? It’ll be a little of both for both sides, with the home team getting a bit more out of the defense when it absolutely has to.

Ball State vs Wyoming Prediction, Line

Wyoming 27, Ball State 23

Line: Wyoming -7: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

