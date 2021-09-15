Auburn vs Penn State Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn vs Penn State prediction and game preview.

Auburn vs Penn State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

Network: ABC

– Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Auburn (2-0) vs Penn State (2-0) Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

Let’s not put Auburn in the national championship quite yet after beating Akron and Alabama State by a combined score of 122 to 10, but for a rebuilding team under a new coaching staff, that’s exactly what needed to happen.

Bo Nix has been brilliant – again, Akron and Alabama State, though – hitting 75% of his passes for 383 yards and five scores with no picks. He got the two warm-up games to be ready for this, he’s throwing well, and he’s a veteran who’ll hardly be fazed by playing in Happy Valley.

The offense isn’t exactly supposed to be along for the ride, but the defense looks like it really will be a terror all year. The pass rush has been tremendous against the inferior competition, and there hasn’t been anything happening against the run D so far.

This really is going to be a good group, and Penn State couldn’t get the new-look O going in the win over Wisconsin to start the season, but …

– Week 3 College Football Expert Picks

Why Penn State Will Win

Ball State is a restaurant quality team that should be in the mix for the MAC title, and the Nittany Lion offense ripped through it without an issue.

The defense isn’t a question mark – Wisconsin couldn’t break through it, and Ball State didn’t get a touchdown until the fourth quarter – but it’s the other side that had to show the pop and explosion.

For all of the problems against the Badgers, a few big downfield pass plays changed the game. Sean Clifford appears to have settled in, the running backs are deep and talented, and the balance should be enough to keep the Tiger defensive front on its heels.

– Week 3 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Just how for real is Auburn?

The two layup games showed nothing other than it’s Auburn, and it had easy opponents that barely provided a live scrimmage.

On Saturday night in Beaver Stadium, the crowd will be insane, the Penn State defense will feed off it – it doesn’t need any more juice – and the Auburn running game will have a hard time getting going.

But it’ll be close.

Just as it seems like Penn State is about to take over, Nix will lead the way on a good scoring drive. The Nittany Lions will hold late, but there will be a whole lot of sweating.

– Week 2 NFL Expert Picks

Penn State vs Auburn Prediction, Line

Penn State 27, Auburn 20

Line: Penn State -6, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings