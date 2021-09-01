Auburn vs Akron Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn vs Akron prediction and game preview.

Auburn vs Akron Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

Network: ESPN+/SEC Network

Auburn (0-0) vs Akron (0-0) Game Preview

Why Akron Will Win

It’s been a rough go under head coach Tom Arth, but at least he’s had time to build up the experience on both sides of the ball.

Auburn is still trying to get the pieces together under new head man Bryan Harsin, and the Zips have the veterans to be a wee bit sharper out of the gate.

The offense still has to prove it can do something consistently right, but nine starters are back, there should be an improved running attack as the season goes on, and in a game like this, the team can let it rip.

The defense that was solid against the pass last year has a good enough secondary to give the Auburn quarterbacks a wee bit of a test. Overall, ten starters return to the Zip D, but …

Why Auburn Will Win

Akron has 100 miles to go to simply be decent.

Auburn might be still trying to fully commit to a starting quarterback, but Bo Nix and/or TJ Finley will be just fine with plenty of time to work. They’ll both see time – not officially, but just assume they will – and they’ll both get to show what they can do with little Akron pass rush to worry about.

The biggest concerns for the Zips is against the ground game – the defense got destroyed by anyone who tried to run in 2020. The Auburn offensive line should be a positive right out of the gate, the running backs are place to control the game from the start, and …

What’s Going To Happen

All eyes will be on the quarterback situation, and this is the game to figure it out.

Actually, this game and the follow-up against Alabama State should settle the job before going to Penn State, and Nix and Finley should each get chances to show how they can run the show under the new administration.

Auburn can call its shot. Akron will go on one decent scoring drive and it’ll capitalize off a turnover, but the Tiger defense will be dominant, the ground attack will roll for well over 200 yards, and Nix will look terrific.

But when he gets his chance, so will Finley.

Auburn vs Akron Prediction, Line

Auburn 52, Akron 10

Auburn -37, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

