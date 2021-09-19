Atlanta vs Tampa Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Week 2

Atlanta vs Tampa Bay How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 19

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa FL

Network: FOX

– Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Atlanta (0-1) vs Tampa Bay (1-0) Game Preview

Why Atlanta Will Win

Can the passing game get going?

Absolutely awful in the 32-6 loss to Philadelphia to start the season, the Falcons couldn’t get the O going with Matt Ryan under pressure all day and the receiving corps not helping him out. Going against the Tampa Bay defensive front isn’t a plus, but …

403 yards, three touchdowns. That’s what the Bucs gave up to Dak Prescott in their thrilling 31-29 win over Dallas. If Ryan can get time, he’s not going to be nearly that bad again.

The pieces are there to throw and keep throwing, but …

– Week 2 NFL Schedule, Predictions

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

The Buccaneer defensive front is going to attack.

It did an amazing job bottling up Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas running game, and Atlanta won’t get anything out of its own ground attack.

Tom Brady obviously won’t run like Jalen Hurts, but the Atlanta secondary couldn’t come up with stops against the Eagle passing game. Now it’s going to have problems with TB12 as he’ll get plenty of time to work.

It’s not like the guy needs the extra time.

However, this might be the game to get the ground game going after it didn’t get a chance to do much of anything against the Cowboys. Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones combined for just 13 carries on Thursday night – that’s about to change.

– Week 2 NFL Expert Picks

What’s Going To Happen

Not only does Tampa Bay get a home game against a team that came up with one of the worst performances in Week 1, but it also got the extra rest for a few days.

It’ll be a more balanced effort from the Bucs, but Brady will be in control the whole way. Ryan and the Falcon offense will be better, but it won’t keep up.

Atlanta vs Tampa Bay Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 31, Atlanta 20

Line: Tampa Bay -13, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

Must See Rating: 2

5: Peyton and Eli

1: Cry Macho

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings