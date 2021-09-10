Army vs WKU Prediction, Game Preview

Army vs WKU prediction and game preview.

Army vs WKU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 11:30 am ET

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

Network: CBS Sports Network

Army (1-0) vs WKU (1-0) Game Preview

Why WKU Will Win

The passing game was fantastic. It might have been one game against UT Martin from the FCS world, but this was exactly how it was supposed to work.

In came QB Bailey Zappe from the high-powered Houston Baptist offense of 2020 – along with some of his receiver friends and the offensive coordinator – and at least to start, seven touchdown passes, 474 yards, and a 59-21 is a far cry from where the WKU offense was over the last few years.

But can the Hilltoppers stop the run? At the very least, they have playmakers who can get behind the line, but this is more about setting the tone with Zappe and the O.

Why Army Will Win

Wooooooooaaah.

The Army offense always runs the ball well, but there’s a difference between controlling games and what the attack did to Georgia State in a 43-10 win.

The Black Knights ran for 258 yards and four touchdowns, but they averaged under four yards per carry. That was actually a positive in a slow-and-steady way – they had the ball for over 42 minutes.

WKU isn’t going to go 1,000 miles per hour, but they’re going to want to control the game. If Army’s defense can hold up like it did last week – allowing just 177 yards and doing a great job on third downs – the offense will take care of the rest.

What’s Going To Happen

In an under-the-radar way, it’s going to be one of the more fascinating games of Week 2.

Will it be the big-time running game or the big-time passing attack? Both will work.

Army will do a better job of doing what it does, the defense will hold serve just enough to force a few empty drives, and Zappe and company won’t be able to get the ball back late in the fourth quarter when it needs one more potential scoring drive.

Army vs WKU Prediction, Line

Army 24, WKU 21

Line: Army -6, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

Must See Rating: 3.5

