Army vs UConn Prediction, Game Preview

Army vs UConn prediction and game preview.

Army vs UConn Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

Network: CBS Sports Network

– Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Army (2-0) vs UConn (0-3) Game Preview

Why UConn Will Win

So is ANYTHING working here?

UConn started out the season getting rocked, the Randy Edsall era was over, and it responded by being nothing more than a light snack for Purdue in a 49-0 loss last week.

There’s a running game hidden among the problems, but it hasn’t emerged yet. No one has been able to get going, and Kevin Mensah has been bottled up from the start, but the Huskies have enough decent options to try pounding away.

The one plus is the ability to get behind the line. The defense isn’t bad at generating tackles for loss – seven per game – but …

– Week 3 College Football Expert Picks

Why Army Will Win

UConn is having issues against the run. That’s not a positive against Army.

Even with the ability to get into the backfield from time to time, the defensive front isn’t holding up against anyone who’s trying to run. It’s not getting totally destroyed – allowing 4.3 yards per carry – but that’s partly because the first three teams on the slate spent too much time throwing.

Army is totally on its game, tearing through Georgia State and WKU for a total of 600 yards and eight scores in the first two outings. Inside and out, the option is dominating.

– Week 3 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not just the running game for Army. The defense is holding up, doing just enough to survive the new and improved WKU passing game helped by the O holding the ball for almost 40 minutes a game.

Army will run for well over 300 yards, the defense will be far better on third downs than it was last week against the Hilltoppers, and the great season marches on.

– Week 2 NFL Expert Picks

Army vs UConn Prediction, Line

Army 42, UConn 7

Line: Army -34, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings