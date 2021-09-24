Army vs Miami University Prediction, Game Preview

Army vs Miami prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Army vs Miami How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Army (3-0), Miami University (1-2)

Army vs Miami University Game Preview

Why Miami University Will Win

Can Miami University stop the Army running game? Short answer … sort of.

It’s got the veteran linebackers who should be able to stay in their lanes and be coached up enough to deal with what’s coming, and the line proved against Minnesota it can hold up to and smashing style.

This group can get behind the line – it’s among the MAC’s best teams at generating tackles for loss. There should be plenty of big plays to get to the Army option before it gets started, but …

Why Army Will Win

No, really. Can Miami University stop the Army running game? Short answer … probably not.

The Army ground attack is working against everyone.

Georgia State, WKU, and UConn aren’t brick walls, but it doesn’t matter. The Black Knights were able to get the timing down over the first three games and should be able to control the game from the start. Miami University doesn’t do much in the time of possession battle, and it messes up just enough to matter.

Army doesn’t get flagged, doesn’t turn the ball over, and it holds the ball for 41 minutes a game. All of that has to change for MU to win.

What’s Going To Happen

Army has a weird way of getting hot early and then sputtering. WKU and UConn were both able to put up points late, but they didn’t matter.

Miami has a balanced enough offense to keep this close – it was able to throw a heck of a scare into Minnesota – but it won’t hold up in the second half as Army goes on one big long scoring drive to finally take over.

Army vs Miami University Prediction, Line

Army 30, Miami University 23

Line: Army -8, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

