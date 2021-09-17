Arizona vs Northern Arizona Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona vs Northern Arizona prediction and game preview.

Arizona vs Northern Arizona Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Network: Pac-12 Network

Arizona (0-2) vs Northern Arizona (0-2) Game Preview

Why Northern Arizona Will Win

Arizona is struggling on the lines.

The offensive front couldn’t get anything going in last week’s loss to San Diego State, managing just 51 yards on the ground for an O that couldn’t keep up the early pace. That was partly due to the issues on the other side.

The defensive line got hammered by the Aztecs for 271 rushing yards, and Northern Arizona has to give it a shot to get the attack moving. The passing attack can get yards, and Kevin Daniels was able to come up with a few good yards in the 34-7 loss to South Dakota, but …

Why Arizona Will Win

The Northern Arizona offensive line is having even more problems than the Arizona offensive front.

It’s giving up way too many plays in the backfield, the pass protection hasn’t been there over the first two games, and it’s been impossible to keep up with defending FCS champion Sam Houston along with South Dakota.

Arizona might not be playing well, but it’s a work in progress. There are some decent young parts, but this should be a week off for problems up front.

What’s Going To Happen

Northern Arizona has occasionally given the other Arizona schools issues – getting the O going in a 2019 65-41 loss to Arizona – but this year’s version doesn’t have the pop.

Nothing is easy for Arizona, but it’ll finally be able to turn things loose.

The offense will sputter enough to keep this from getting out of hand, but the defense will help make up for it with a whole slew of sacks and third down stops.

Arizona vs Northern Arizona Prediction, Line

Arizona 37, Northern Arizona 13

Line: Arizona -23, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 1.5

