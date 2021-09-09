Arizona State vs UNLV Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona State vs UNLV prediction and game preview.

Arizona State vs UNLV Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

Network: ESPN2

Arizona State (1-0) vs UNLV (0-1) Game Preview

Why UNLV Will Win

The program is still winless since Marcus Arroyo took over before last year, but at least the opener had some positives. Not everything totally fell apart in the 35-33 overtime loss to Eastern Washington.

The Rebels made a huge late comeback just to force the extra time, Charles Williams was Charlies Williams running for 172 yards and two scores, and the D came up with a little bit of pressure and held up in the fourth quarter.

Arizona State got though its opener against Southern Utah 41-14, but will it be looking ahead at all to the trip to BYU? It was an unfocused effort at times last week with too many penalties, a few turnovers, and …

Why Arizona State Will Win

It’s nitpicking – ASU was just fine against the Thunderbirds.

The offense was balanced, the run defense stuffed just about everything, and Jayden Daniels got in some live work completing 10-of-12 passes for an effective 132 yards.

And the ground game was great.

Daniels is going to be terrific all year, but it’s the rest of the backfield that needs to carry more of the load. It was a tune-up, and the line wasn’t a rock, but it was still an effective game that was over by halftime. And …

What’s Going To Happen

This will be over fast if the UNLV defensive front can’t get to Daniels.

The Sun Devils did just enough things wrong to make the coaches want to work everyone to be ready for what’s coming, and that means another monster first half – they scored 28 against Southern Utah.

The ASU line won’t let Williams get into any sort of a groove, the team will cut down on the mistakes, and it’ll be on to BYU without having to sweat this out too much.

Arizona State vs UNLV Prediction, Line

Arizona State 48, UNLV 17

Line: Arizona State -32, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

