Colorado vs Arizona State Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona State vs Colorado prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Arizona State vs Colorado How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Arizona State (2-1), Colorado (1-2)

Arizona State vs Colorado Game Preview

Why Colorado Will Win

Colorado is much, much, much better than it looked and played in the 30-0 loss to Minnesota. The Gophers were able to pound away and dominate the Buff offensive front – that’s not going to happen here.

It was a tough day on the lines, but overall the Buffaloes have been solid at holding up against the run, the defense was terrific in the near-miss 10-7 loss to Texas A&M, and there really is a running game to watch out for – even if it didn’t get off the bus last week.

Arizona State didn’t have an issue making the first two layups against against Southern Utah and UNLV, but four turnovers against BYU – and seven on the season – are a problem. Colorado has to win the turnover battle, but …

Why Arizona State Will Win

Even with takeaways, this doesn’t happen on the road if there aren’t any downfield pass plays.

Minnesota sold out and dared Colorado to throw, and it didn’t work. The running game got stuffed from the start, and the combination of Brendon Lewis and Drew Carter hit just 12 passes for 82 yards.

Colorado is dead last in college football in yards per pass and second-to-last in passing O with just 273 yards in the three games with one score. It’s not going to start working all of a sudden against the ASU secondary.

The Sun Devils might not be perfect, but the pass defense has been great, the defense leads all Pac-12 teams, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona State will dominate the time of possession battle.

Colorado’s defense has been able to hold up for the most part, but it’s starting to run down. It emptied the tank with the great performance against Texas A&M, and Minnesota simply pounded away.

Arizona State is the best Pac-12 team at controlling the clock – holding the ball for well over 32 minutes a game – and Colorado is among the worst in the nation.

This a tough Buff team that will battle, but Jayden Daniels and the Arizona State offense will move the ball better with enough balance to get by. It won’t be anything scintillating, but after the way they played against BYU, the Sun Devils will take it.

Arizona State vs Colorado Prediction, Line

Arizona State 31, Colorado 20

Line: Arizona State -14, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

