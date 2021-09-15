Arizona State vs BYU Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona State vs BYU prediction and game preview.

Arizona State vs BYU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 10:15 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Network: ESPN

Arizona State (2-0) vs BYU (2-0) Game Preview

Why Arizona State Will Win

The team has gone through its warm-ups, and now it’s time to start the season.

Southern Utah and UNLV were but mere blips along the way to get ready for this, and then the Pac-12 season to kick in.

QB Jayden Daniels has been sharp – even if the franchise QB is running a bit much, taking off for 125 yards in the 37-10 win over UNLV – the ground game is working, and moving the chains hasn’t been any sort of a problem.

Again, it’s not like the competition has been anything to get fired up about, but the defense has been great, the pass rush is there, and again, the two games were good to get all the parts up to speed.

Why BYU Will Win

No, this might not be the BYU of last year – not having the current New York Jet starting quarterback is a part of that – but if you’re beating a Utah team that’s good enough to win the Pac-12 South, you’re doing something right.

Give the Cougars credit. If the beef against the 2020 version was that they didn’t play any Power Five programs – certainly not their fault – then starting 2-0 against the Pac-12 with wins over Arizona and Utah matters.

The offense didn’t turn the ball over against Utah and did a terrific job of controlling the clock against a team that’s normally wonderful at dominating the tempo.

No one is supposed to be able to run against this Ute defensive front, and BYU averaged five yards per carry and took all the pressure off of QB Jaren Hall.

Keep control of the game, force Arizona State and Daniels to start pushing the ball down the field more, and don’t make mistakes. Do that, and BYU has this. And …

What’s Going To Happen

Playing in Provo matters.

The home field advantage wasn’t a big deal for the program for a few years against the stronger teams, but everything has turned lately with that Utah game proving it.

BYU will play a tight game without screwing up, Arizona State will have to deal with a dangerous pass rush, and it’ll do a strong job of owning the time of possession battle against a team that’s been brilliant at that.

Arizona State vs BYU Prediction, Line

BYU 27, Arizona State 24

Line: Arizona State -3.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

