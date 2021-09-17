Appalachian State vs Elon Prediction, Game Preview

Appalachian State vs Elon prediction and game preview.

Appalachian State vs Elon Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC

Network: ESPN+

Appalachian State (1-1) vs Elon (1-1) Game Preview

Why Elon Will Win

The Phoenix can throw a bit.

The passing game worked well in the opening week loss to Wofford, and Davis Cheek had a strong game in the win against Campbell. Against the Mountaineers, the running attack isn’t going to be enough; he’s going to have to push the ball deep a wee bit.

Against the strong-running Wofford team, the Elon defense gave up yards in chunks, but it was still in the game for a full four quarters and didn’t get gouged too badly.

Coming off the loss to Miami and with Marshall up next, Elon has to hope the Mountaineers are a wee bit unfocused, and it needs ASU QB Chase Brice to start turning the ball over and make more mistakes. However …

Why Appalachian State Will Win

Just assume Appalachian State has over 200 rushing yards getting off the bus.

It was held to just over three yards per carry against Miami, but the team was still battling in a tight two point loss because the defense held up. The Mountaineers will get behind the line enough to keep Elon from ever being comfortable, and no, there won’t be a whole lot of running on this group.

Be surprised if the Phoenix hit the 100-yard mark on the ground.

What’s Going To Happen

Appalachian State showed just how good it is and could be with the close call loss to the Canes on the road. This week they dominate a decent FCS team to get back on track before a solid Group of Five showdown against Marshall.

The defense is good, the running game is better, and this is over just after halftime.

Appalachian State vs Elon Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 48, Elon 7

Line: Appalachian State -37.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

