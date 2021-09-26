AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 4

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 4

Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 4 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.

2021 Week 4 AP Poll Prediction

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. San Diego State Aztecs 4-0 (NR)

24. Texas Longhorns 3-1 (NR)

23. Maryland Terrapins 4-0 (NR)

22. Oklahoma State 4-0 (NR)

21. NC State Wolfpack 3-1 (NR)

20. UCLA Bruins 3-1 (24)

19. Auburn Tigers 3-1 (23)

18. Fresno State Bulldogs 4-1 (22)

17. Michigan State Spartans 4-0 (20)

16. Michigan Wolverines 4-0 (19)

15. Texas A&M Aggies 3-1 (7)

14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 4-0 (17)

13. BYU Cougars 4-0 (15)

12. Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 (13)

11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 4-0 (12)

10. Florida Gators 3-1 (11)

9. Arkansas Razorbacks 4-0 (16)

8. Ohio State Buckeyes 3-1 (10)

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (8)

6. Penn State Nittany Lions 4-0 (6)

5. Iowa Hawkeyes 4-0 (5)

4. Oklahoma Sooners 4-0 (4)

3. Oregon Ducks 4-0 (3)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 4-0 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 (1)

