AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 4

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 4
Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 4 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
2021 Week 4 AP Poll Prediction
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. San Diego State Aztecs 4-0 (NR)
24. Texas Longhorns 3-1 (NR)
23. Maryland Terrapins 4-0 (NR)
22. Oklahoma State 4-0 (NR)
21. NC State Wolfpack 3-1 (NR)
20. UCLA Bruins 3-1 (24)
19. Auburn Tigers 3-1 (23)
18. Fresno State Bulldogs 4-1 (22)
17. Michigan State Spartans 4-0 (20)
16. Michigan Wolverines 4-0 (19)
15. Texas A&M Aggies 3-1 (7)
14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 4-0 (17)
13. BYU Cougars 4-0 (15)
12. Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 (13)
11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 4-0 (12)
10. Florida Gators 3-1 (11)
9. Arkansas Razorbacks 4-0 (16)
8. Ohio State Buckeyes 3-1 (10)
7. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (8)
6. Penn State Nittany Lions 4-0 (6)
5. Iowa Hawkeyes 4-0 (5)
4. Oklahoma Sooners 4-0 (4)
3. Oregon Ducks 4-0 (3)
2. Georgia Bulldogs 4-0 (2)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 (1)
