AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 3

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 3

Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 3 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.

2021 Week 3 AP Poll Prediction

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. TCU Horned Frogs 2-0 (NR)

24. Auburn Tigers 2-1 (22)

23. UCLA Bruins 2-1 (13)

22. Kansas State Wildcats 3-0 (NR)

21. Michigan State Spartans 3-0 (NR)

20. Michigan Wolverines 3-0 (25)

19. BYU Cougars 3-0 (23)

18. North Carolina Tar Heels 2-1 (21)

17. Arkansas Razorbacks 3-0 (20)

16. Wisconsin Badgers 1-1 (18)

15. Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 (17)

14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 3-0 (16)

13. Iowa State Cyclones 2-1 (14)

12. Florida Gators 2-1 (11)

11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-0 (12)

10. Ohio State Buckeyes 2-1 (9)

9. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (8)

8. Texas A&M Aggies 3-0 (7)

7. Clemson Tigers 2-1 (6)

6. Penn State Nittany Lions 3-0 (10)

5. Iowa Hawkeyes 3-0 (5)

4. Oregon Ducks 3-0 (4)

3. Oklahoma Sooners 3-0 (3)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 3-0 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0 (1)

