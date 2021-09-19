AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 3

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 3
Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 3 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
2021 Week 3 AP Poll Prediction
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. TCU Horned Frogs 2-0 (NR)
24. Auburn Tigers 2-1 (22)
23. UCLA Bruins 2-1 (13)
22. Kansas State Wildcats 3-0 (NR)
21. Michigan State Spartans 3-0 (NR)
20. Michigan Wolverines 3-0 (25)
19. BYU Cougars 3-0 (23)
18. North Carolina Tar Heels 2-1 (21)
17. Arkansas Razorbacks 3-0 (20)
16. Wisconsin Badgers 1-1 (18)
15. Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 (17)
14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 3-0 (16)
13. Iowa State Cyclones 2-1 (14)
12. Florida Gators 2-1 (11)
11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-0 (12)
10. Ohio State Buckeyes 2-1 (9)
9. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (8)
8. Texas A&M Aggies 3-0 (7)
7. Clemson Tigers 2-1 (6)
6. Penn State Nittany Lions 3-0 (10)
5. Iowa Hawkeyes 3-0 (5)
4. Oregon Ducks 3-0 (4)
3. Oklahoma Sooners 3-0 (3)
2. Georgia Bulldogs 3-0 (2)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0 (1)
