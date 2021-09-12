AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 2

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 2

Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 2 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.

2021 Week 2 AP Poll Prediction

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Michigan State Spartans 2-0 (NR)

24. TCU Horned Frogs 2-0 (NR)

23. Auburn Tigers 2-0 (25)

22. North Carolina Tar Heels 1-1 (24)

21. Arizona State Sun Devils 2-0 (23)

20. Miami Hurricanes 2-0 (22)

19. Iowa State Cyclones 1-1 (9)

18. Ole Miss Rebels 2-0 (20)

17. Virginia Tech Hokies 2-0 (19)

16. Wisconsin Badgers 1-1 (18)

15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 2-0 (17)

14. Michigan Wolverines 2-0 (NR)

13. UCLA Bruins 2-0 (16)

12. Florida Gators 2-0 (13)

11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 (8)

10. Penn State Nittany Lions 2-0 (11)

9. Ohio State Buckeyes 1-1 (3)

8. Iowa Hawkeyes 2-0 (10)

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 2-0 (7)

6. Clemson Tigers 1-1 (6)

5. Texas A&M Aggies 2-0 (5)

4. Oregon Ducks 2-0 (12)

3. Oklahoma Sooners 2-0 (3)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 2-0 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 2-0 (1)

