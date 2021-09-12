AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 2

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 2
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 2 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
2021 Week 2 AP Poll Prediction
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Michigan State Spartans 2-0 (NR)
24. TCU Horned Frogs 2-0 (NR)
23. Auburn Tigers 2-0 (25)
22. North Carolina Tar Heels 1-1 (24)
21. Arizona State Sun Devils 2-0 (23)
– 10 thoughts on Oregon’s win over Ohio State
20. Miami Hurricanes 2-0 (22)
19. Iowa State Cyclones 1-1 (9)
18. Ole Miss Rebels 2-0 (20)
17. Virginia Tech Hokies 2-0 (19)
16. Wisconsin Badgers 1-1 (18)
– Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Week 2 Prediction
15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 2-0 (17)
14. Michigan Wolverines 2-0 (NR)
13. UCLA Bruins 2-0 (16)
12. Florida Gators 2-0 (13)
11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 (8)
– Week 2 scoreboard and how the predictions were
10. Penn State Nittany Lions 2-0 (11)
9. Ohio State Buckeyes 1-1 (3)
8. Iowa Hawkeyes 2-0 (10)
7. Cincinnati Bearcats 2-0 (7)
6. Clemson Tigers 1-1 (6)
5. Texas A&M Aggies 2-0 (5)
4. Oregon Ducks 2-0 (12)
3. Oklahoma Sooners 2-0 (3)
2. Georgia Bulldogs 2-0 (2)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 2-0 (1)
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings