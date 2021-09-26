AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 4

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 4 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Week 4

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

Others Receiving Votes

Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego State 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa State 25, LSU 24, Arizona State 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas State 5, UTSA 4, Oregon State 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1

25. Clemson Tigers 2-2 138 (9)

24. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 4-0 142 (NR)

23. NC State Wolfpack 3-1 145 (NR)

22. Auburn Tigers 3-1 197 (23)

21. Baylor Bears 4-0 233 (NR)

20. UCLA Bruins 3-1 (24)

19. Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-0 341 (NR)

18. Fresno State Bulldogs 4-1 415 (22)

17. Michigan State Spartans 4-0 581 (20)

16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 4-0 613 (17)

15. Texas A&M Aggies 3-1 651 (7)

14. Michigan Wolverines 4-0 677 (19)

13. BYU Cougars 4-0 748 (15)

12. Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 852 (13)

11. Ohio State Buckeyes 3-1 1005 (10)

10. Florida Gators 3-1 1019 (11)

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 4-0 1076 (12)

8. Arkansas Razorbacks 4-0 1094 (16)

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 154 (8)

6. Oklahoma Sooners 4-0 1212 (4)

5. Iowa Hawkeyes 4-0 1277 (5)

4. Penn State Nittany Lions 4-0 1283 (6)

3. Oregon Ducks 4-0 1411 (3)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 4-0 1492 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 1546, 58 1st (1)

