AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 3

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 3 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Week 3

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

Others Receiving Votes

TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, USC 16, San Diego State 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Louisville 1, Wyoming 1

25. Kansas State Wildcats 3-0 127 (NR)

24. UCLA Bruins 2-1 142 (13)

23. Auburn Tigers 2-1 166 (22)

22. Fresno State Bulldogs 3-1 (NR)

21. North Carolina Tar Heels 2-1 306 (21)

20. Michigan State Spartans 3-0 389 (NR)

19. Michigan Wolverines 3-0 (25)

18. Wisconsin Badgers 1-1 513 (18)

17. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 3-0 526 (16)

16. Arkansas Razorbacks 3-0 537 (20)

15. BYU Cougars 3-0 603 (23)

14. Iowa State Cyclones 2-1 664 (14)

13. Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 717 (17)

12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-0 874 (12)

11. Florida Gators 2-1 930 (11)

10. Ohio State Buckeyes 2-1 976 (9)

9. Clemson Tigers 2-1 1074(6)

8. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 1145 (8)

7. Texas A&M Aggies 3-0 1158 (7)

6. Penn State Nittany Lions 3-0 1197 (10)

5. Iowa Hawkeyes 3-0 1298 (5)

4. Oklahoma Sooners 3-0 1302 (3)

3. Oregon Ducks 3-0 1385 (4)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 3-0 1491, 3 1st place (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0 1547, 59 1st place (1)

