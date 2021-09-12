AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 2

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 2 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Week 2

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

Others Receiving Votes

UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno State 2, Toledo 2, Army 1

25. Michigan Wolverines 2-0 163 (NR)

24. Miami Hurricanes 1-1 177 (22)

23. BYU Cougars 2-0 213 (NR)

22. Auburn Tigers 2-0 233 (25)

21. North Carolina Tar Heels 1-1 268 (24)

20. Arkansas Razorbacks 2-0 277 (NR)

19. Arizona State Sun Devils 2-0 341 (23)

18. Wisconsin Badgers 1-1 499 (18)

17. Ole Miss Rebels 2-0 550 (20)

16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 2-0 562 (17)

15. Virginia Tech Hokies 2-0 591 (19)

14. Iowa State Cyclones 1-1 593 (9)

13. UCLA Bruins 2-0 804 (16)

12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 926 (8)

11. Florida Gators 2-0 935 (13)

10. Penn State Nittany Lions 2-0 1005 (11)

9. Ohio State Buckeyes 1-1 1029 (3)

8. Cincinnati Bearcats 2-0 1149 (7)

7. Texas A&M Aggies 2-0 1206 (5)

6. Clemson Tigers 1-1 1246 (6)

5. Iowa Hawkeyes 2-0 1263 (10)

4. Oregon Ducks 2-0 1355 (12)

3. Oklahoma Sooners 2-0 1402 (3)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 2-0 (3) 1514 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 2-0 (60) 1572 (1)

