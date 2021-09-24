Alabama vs Southern Miss prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Alabama vs Southern Miss How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Alabama (3-0), Southern Miss (1-2)

Alabama vs Southern Miss Game Preview

Why Southern Miss Will Win

The Golden Eagles are playing a little defense.

The pass rush has been strong over the first three games along with plenty of plays in the backfield. No, USM hasn’t played anyone amazing, but it has yet to allow more than 60 rushing yards and hasn’t given up more than 304 yards of total offense.

There isn’t enough firepower to matter offensively, but the team knows how to play with a decent tempo and should at least be able to shorten the game a bit.

Why Alabama Will Win

The Southern Miss offense won’t go anywhere.

It wasn’t bad against Grambling, but South Alabama didn’t allow much of anything, and Troy stuffed Frank Gore Jr. and company allowing just -1 net rushing yard.

The bigger problem for the Golden Eagles is interest. Nick Saban has been less than thrilled with the team’s 60-minute effort over the first three games – the letdown against Florida is looming large – and with Ole Miss and Texas A&M coming up, four quarter intensity is going to matter.

It shouldn’t take more than a few early scores to put this away.

What’s Going To Happen

Alabama is going to come out smoking, and Southern Miss is going to get in the way.

This is still a young team. Even for Alabama, replacing star players isn’t always easy. Of course the team is amazing, but there are just enough mistakes to make this a tone-setting game attitude-wise for what’s up next.

Any scores for Southern Miss would be a success.

Alabama vs Southern Miss Prediction, Line

Alabama 52, Southern Miss 6

Line: Alabama -45, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

