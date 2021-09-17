Akron vs Bryant Prediction, Game Preview

Akron vs Bryant prediction and game preview.

Akron vs Bryant Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: InfoCision Stadium, Akron, OH

Network: ESPN3

– Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Akron (0-2) vs Bryant (1-1) Game Preview

Why Bryant Will Win

The Bulldogs stuffed Sacred Heart last week – helped by three picks – and with a running game that did a great job behind a strong offensive front.

They might have been crushed by Rhode Island to start the season, but they’ve got enough options to keep things moving a bit against an Akron defense that hasn’t been close so far at stopping anyone’s passing game.

There’s no pressure into the backfield and the run D is allowing close to 250 yards per game. At the very least, Bryant should be able to generate a bit of a push.

– Week 3 College Football Expert Picks

Why Akron Will Win

Bryant doesn’t score.

It couldn’t keep up against Rhode Island and despite getting the ground game going, it only put up 17 against Sacred Heart.

There’s no passing attack to worry about, there’s no deep threat who can stretch the field, and Akron should be able control the clock and the game from the start.

It’s been a rough start against Auburn and Temple, but the passing attack hasn’t been too bad. This week, though …

– Week 3 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Here comes the program’s second win since late October of 2018 with the running game that’s finally going to get some room to breathe.

The Zips showed a few signs of life last week in the loss to Temple, and now the program gets to finally have a little fun. Not a lot, but it’ll be a win for a team in desperate need of any positive momentum.

– Week 2 NFL Expert Picks

Akron vs Bryant Prediction, Line

Akron 30, Bryant 13

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 1

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings