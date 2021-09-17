Air Force vs Utah State Prediction, Game Preview

Air Force vs Utah State prediction and game preview.

Air Force vs Utah State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs, CO

Network: FS2

Air Force (2-0) vs Utah State (2-0) Game Preview

Why Utah State Will Win

It’s only two games in, but the Utah State defense has been great against the run.

Okay, so stopping Washington State on the ground is no big deal, but stuffing North Dakota from the FCS world is better than it looks. Air Force is more than just a running game, but if you can hold it down and keep it from doing what it does so well, you have a shot.

It’s the other side of the ball that’s even more fun.

New head coach Blake Anderson and former Arkansas State QB Logan Bonner have made the O go with a high-powered passing game that got up to speed fast. Air Force has yet to play anyone who can throw the forward pass with any consistency.

Why Air Force Will Win

The Air Force running game didn’t get moving all that well against Navy, and it didn’t matter in the 23-3 win.

The Midshipmen were able to stall the Falcon O before it got started, but it still pushed for three rushing scores and relied on the defense to do the rest. Air Force held Navy to just 68 total yards of offense and held the ball for close to 37 minutes.

Utah State can strike quickly, but control the clock, get pressure on Bonner, and then rely on the rushing attack to be better.

What’s Going To Happen

Which team is for real?

Utah State has been fantastic in its first two games as Anderson has kickstarted the program in a hurry, and Air Force has figured out how to get by with a defense that’s been a brick wall against the run.

Both teams will get a little bit of everything. The Falcons will run just enough to control the clock and the tempo, but the Aggies will come up with a few quick scores to stay in it.

At home, slow and steady will win the race in a fun – and very interesting – battle.

Air Force vs Utah State Prediction, Line

Air Force 26, Utah State 23

Line: Air Force -9.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

