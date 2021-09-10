Air Force vs Navy Prediction, Game Preview

Air Force vs Navy prediction and game preview.

Air Force vs Navy Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Network: CBS

Air Force (1-0) vs Navy (0-1) Game Preview

Why Air Force Will Win

The Navy running game worked against Marshall and it didn’t matter.

It didn’t matter in the 49-7 loss because the D couldn’t hold down Grant Wells from bombing away and didn’t hold firm in the red zone when it was getting hit for six touchdown runs.

Air Force had a much easier game against Lafayette to open up the season, but it was exactly the type of tune-up it needed. The O put up 28 first half points, QB Haaziq Daniels was terrific at operating the attack, and the run defense swarmed behind the line stuffed everything the Leopards tried to do.

Again, Navy’s O worked. It owned the clock for over 41 minutes, the D came up with three takeaways, and it didn’t matter.

Why Navy Will Win

But the running game really did work.

The problem came against Wells and a Marshall passing game that kept pressing the questionable Navy secondary, and that’s not going to be a problem against Air Force outside of a few deep shot chances here and there.

More often than not – even against Air Force – Navy will be on the right side of the tempo and the game if the ground attack works like it did last week. It has to play the same game as the Falcons, only better.

Marshall lived behind the line and forced way too many longer downs and distances. Air Force isn’t going to generate the same pressure.

What’s Going To Happen

Navy still needs more work defensively.

Air Force will be a little crisper and a little more effective through the air the five-or-so times that Daniels will try stretching the field. Navy will go on the long marches and it’ll control the clock, but the Falcons will do the scoring at the end of their drives.

The home team has won the last eight times, but …

Air Force vs Navy Prediction, Line

Air Force 31, Navy 14

Line: Air Force -6, o/u: 40

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

