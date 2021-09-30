ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction



Results So Far

SU: 31-15, ATS: 29-17, Point Total: 23-23

Thursday, September 30

7:30, ESPN

Line: Miami -5.5, o/u: 62

Saturday, October 1

12:00, ACC Network

Line: Pitt -3.5, o/u: 59

12:00, ESPN2

Line: North Carolina -19.5, o/u: 72

12:30, ESPN3

Line: Wake Forest -7, o/u: 61.5

3:30, ACC Network

Line: Florida State -5, o/u: 51

6:00, ESPN+/ACC Network

Line: NC State -20.5, o/u: 54.5

7:30, ACC Network

Line: Clemson -15, o/u: 46

