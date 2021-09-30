ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 31-15, ATS: 29-17, Point Total: 23-23
Thursday, September 30
Virginia at Miami
7:30, ESPN
Line: Miami -5.5, o/u: 62
Saturday, October 1
Pitt at Georgia Tech
12:00, ACC Network
Line: Pitt -3.5, o/u: 59
Duke at North Carolina
12:00, ESPN2
Line: North Carolina -19.5, o/u: 72
Louisville at Wake Forest
12:30, ESPN3
Line: Wake Forest -7, o/u: 61.5
Syracuse at Florida State
3:30, ACC Network
Line: Florida State -5, o/u: 51
Louisiana Tech at NC State
6:00, ESPN+/ACC Network
Line: NC State -20.5, o/u: 54.5
Boston College at Clemson
7:30, ACC Network
Line: Clemson -15, o/u: 46
