ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

ACC

By September 30, 2021 12:37 pm

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 31-15, ATS: 29-17, Point Total: 23-23

Thursday, September 30

Virginia at Miami

7:30, ESPN
Line: Miami -5.5, o/u: 62

Saturday, October 1

Pitt at Georgia Tech

12:00, ACC Network
Line: Pitt -3.5, o/u: 59

Duke at North Carolina

12:00, ESPN2
Line: North Carolina -19.5, o/u: 72

Louisville at Wake Forest

12:30, ESPN3
Line: Wake Forest -7, o/u: 61.5

Syracuse at Florida State

3:30, ACC Network
Line: Florida State -5, o/u: 51

Louisiana Tech at NC State

6:00, ESPN+/ACC Network
Line: NC State -20.5, o/u: 54.5

Boston College at Clemson

7:30, ACC Network
Line: Clemson -15, o/u: 46

